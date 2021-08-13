Cancel
Wallingford, CT

Wallingford police offering robbery, theft prevention programs

By Lauren Sellew, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 4 days ago
WALLINGFORD — Police are offering local businesses and residents tips on how to avoid being the target of criminals. The police department began offering two programs, Lock it or Lose it and Business Robbery Prevention, at the end of July. The first is for residents and offers tips on how to prevent motor vehicle thefts and break-ins. The second is aimed at helping businesses avoid robberies and learn what step to take after a crime. Police are offering a training class for business owners and employees and an onsite assessment of the business.

Meriden, CT
