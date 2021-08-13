Cancel
Oak Grove, MO

Former Oak Grove teacher charged with stalking, sending sex videos to students

By Zoe Jones
fox4kc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK GROVE, Mo. — A former Oak Grove High School teacher was charged Friday with several felonies after allegedly stalking and sending sex videos to students. The Jackson County prosecutor announced that 27-year-old Ethan C. Grumke faces first-degree stalking, two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor, attempting to commit sexual contact with a student, and second-degree stalking.

