Iowa COVID hospitalizations spike to 355

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. NIAID-RML via AP

OTTUMWA — At no time since February have more Iowans been hospitalized with COVID-19, as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to cause rising numbers in the state.

New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health released late Wednesday showed that hospitalizations have climbed steeply in recent in the first two weeks of August. As of Wednesday, 355 were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 103 requiring intensive care.

Both were the highest numbers since February when the state was coming off a November and December spike that nearly collapsed Iowa’s hospital system, and prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to institute a mask mandate.

Those between the ages of 50 and 59 years old make up the largest portion of those hospitalized. About 19% are between the ages of 70 and 79, and 16% are between the ages of 40 and 49.

The Des Moines Register reported that Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged the growth in cases at the Iowa State Fair Thursday, and says she expects there will soon be a decline — assuming Iowa follows trends in other areas of the world.

"Yes, they're rising, but the difference between then and now is we have a vaccine," Reynolds told the newspaper. "And the deal with the vaccine is that it prevents people from, for the most part, being hospitalized — or death."

Iowa reported 4,757 new positive COVID-19 tests in a one-week period, the largest increase since mid-February. Those under the age of 39 years old makeup more than half of the new cases.

The state does not report the share of cases that occur in the vaccinated, though local and national numbers suggest most new cases are in the unvaccinated. Vaccinated individuals contracting the virus was always known to be a possibility, as they were designed to prevent hospitalizations and death, according to experts.

Vaccinations have ticked upward, according to data for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, about 4,578 doses of the vaccine were administered in Iowa. That’s about a 60% increase from the month prior, but only about one-seventh of the state’s highest seven-day average seen in April.

Iowa reports that about 47.6% of its citizens are vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 39.3% in Jefferson and 39.2% in Wapello have received all required doses. Davis County remains the worst in Iowa in terms of vaccination rate, with 29.8% vaccinated.

Wapello County added 39 new cases in the last week, while Jefferson added 25, Van Buren 14, Appanoose 13 and Monroe six.

