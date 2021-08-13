Cancel
Cars

Bugatti Bolide gets a 40-unit production run

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point in the past couple of years, Bugatti asked itself, "What if we built a radically light vehicle around the legendary 8.0-liter W16 engine?" Keep in mind that "radically light" is in comparison to the Chiron, which weighs about 4,500 pounds. The luxury firm from Molsheim, France, answered its question with a concept it called the Bolide, a track-only two-seater with an appetite for aero and downforce. Scooped-out bodywork, intense massaging, and throwing luxuries out the wraparound canopy dropped its weight to 2,737 pounds. That's less than a Subaru BRZ for a car producing 1,824 horsepower on 110-octane race fuel. Bugatti called the Bolide a one-off, but guess what happens in a car market where someone throws $140,000 at a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser? Potential buyers made Zoom calls to Molsheim from their bank vaults while sitting on pyramids of money like the Joker in "The Dark Knight." So now Bugatti is making 40 Bolides, the same number it made of its last track superstar, the Divo.

