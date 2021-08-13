Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

10 things that made us smile this week

By Tod Perry
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

08.13.21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDAWr_0bR4mvLb00

At Upworthy, we strive to bring you the best of humanity and this week there was a lot to be happy about. We had ear-to-ear grins after learning about Wally the Walrus, a huge drop in the child hunger rate, and a mom of six who got a million-dollar scone order.

1. Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th

Mieke Gorissen, a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium, came in 28th out of 88 world-class runners in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics. Her feat was inspiring because she just started running three years ago. When a reporter told her that she came in in the top third of the pack, she was astonished. "No," she said. "That's not possible."

Read the whole story at Upworthy.

2. Child hunger rates dropped 24% after just one round of Child Tax Credit payment

The first wave of $250 to $300 direct payments to families with children from the American Rescue plan has had a positive impact on child hunger. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, after the money was distributed, the rate dropped by nearly 24%.

The percentage of American families with kids who report not having enough to eat fell dramatically after the first… https://t.co/isBiQccxQJ

— POLITICO (@POLITICO)1628796616.0

3. Mom of six who turned her Irish pub into a hub of pandemic service gets $1 million surprise

Mary O'Halloran's Irish pub in New York City's east side was shut down just before St. Patrick's Day in 2020 and her husband, a longshoreman, got and got stuck in the Aleutian Islands for nine months. The mother of six struggled as she raised her kids alone while trying to make ends meet during the pandemic. After Humans of New York shared her story and included a link to purchase her scones, she received over $1 million in orders.

Read the whole story at Upworthy.

4. Wally the Walrus appears to drive a boat he 'stole' off the coast of Ireland

Wally the Wondering Walrus from Norway was captured on video appearing to steer a boat he jumped in on the Irish coast. The walrus has been on a 2,500-mile solo trip for months and has recently been seen in Wales, England, and France.

This funny video shows Wally the Walrus appearing to drive a boat! | SWNS www.youtube.com

5. Wrestling gold medalist Tamyra Mensah to buy her mom a food truck with prize money

Early last week, wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the Olympics women's freestyle match and was granted a $37,500 cash prize. She said she plans to use her winnings to help her mother purchase a food truck.

"It is her dream," she said. "I told her five years ago, 'I'll get you your food truck, but you have got to be responsible.' She was like, 'Thank you, baby.' So my mom is getting her food truck!"

Read the whole story at Upworthy.

6. Kevin Costner returned to the 'Field of Dreams'

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox squared off on Thursday in a specially-built stadium in Dyersville, Iowa near the cornfield where the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The film's star, Kevin Costner, started off the night by walking through the cornfield surrounding the stadium.

Here is the FULL #FieldOfDreamsGame intro with Kevin Costner, and you won't be sorry you watched. Now, it's time to… https://t.co/UcA73vuV8g

— Josh Sánchez (@Josh Sánchez)1628810153.0

7. Research shows that AI could diagnose dementia in a day

Currently, it can take several scans and tests to diagnose dementia. However, scientists are testing an artificial intelligence system thought to be capable of diagnosing dementia after a single brain scan. It may also be able to predict how quickly the condition will remain stable.

New AI programme may detect dementia in one day before symptoms even develop https://t.co/Bu0EcxJzjv

— The Independent (@The Independent)1628598687.0

8. The average pay for supermarket and restaurant workers tops $15 an hour for the first time

For over a decade the Fight for $15 movement has worked to push governments and companies to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Recently, the average wage for workers in restaurants and supermarkets hit that magic number as wages have risen during a resurgent economy.

For first time, average pay for supermarket and restaurant workers tops $15 an hour https://t.co/CzGYIgojPT

— The Washington Post (@The Washington Post)1628452077.0

9. Dog urges mom: 'Keep your paws off my baby!'

A dog in Fort Worth, Texas, is so protective of the family's three-month-old baby girl that even her mother's arm gets pushed away.

10. Alabama is turning to TikTok to help convince returning students to get vaccinated

A group of educators in the Birmingham City Schools launched a TikTok contest aimed at young people from 13 to 29 to create videos around the theme "This is why I got vaccinated." A panel of judges will select four winners who will receive $250 Visa gift cards.

Read the whole story at Upworthy.

Comments / 0

Upworthy

Upworthy

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Tamyra Mensah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Yankees#Belgian Olympic#Diepenbeek#Child Tax Credit#American Rescue#The U S Census Bureau#Politico#Irish#St Patrick#Swns#The Chicago White Sox#Josh#New Ai#The Washington Post#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
Related
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Things American Parents Do That Most Of The World Doesn’t

I’ll admit, I’m not the best parent. But I found a study that makes me feel like I know what I’m doing haha. American’s march to the beat of a different drummer, so it’s no surprise that parenting is the same way. “Women’s Health “ is taking a fresh look at the practices of American parents and the things those in other countries find strange.
Lawabovethelaw.com

It’s The Only Thing Holding Us Back

I need to know: which overheard legal argument made you grateful that you read Tao Te Ching? That mandatory vaccinations violated HIPPA? Was it that sovereign citizens don’t need drivers licenses? That requiring proof of vaccination status is racial discrimination? Share the nonsense that makes you pull at hairstrands with us at tips@abovethelaw.com.
CharitiesBBC

Chorley friendship group made me smile again, says widower

A friendship group in Lancashire says it has been giving people hit hard by loneliness during the Covid pandemic "a reason to start living again". Charity Friends For You helps people in the Chorley area meet new people and combat loneliness. Founder Marjorie Hayward says some regulars had struggled to...
Posted by
Todd Brison

Fired for Smiling?

Here’s how everything went down for John Gallo. The man began the day with a job, laughed a little too much, and went home with a pink slip. In way of explanation, the company held John the Miscreant had been “caught in the act of smiling on the line.” He had the gall to do so even after being spotted “laughing with the fellows” only a few hours earlier.
Healthaymag.com

Love Your Smile With Smile Arkansas

Do you feel like your smile isn’t as healthy as it once was? Are you unsatisfied with the appearance of your teeth? Central Arkansas’ dental duo, Drs. Lee Wyant and Alyssa Lambert at Smile Arkansas, have a solution to make you fall in love with your smile all over again.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Looks under Teenage Son's Bed, Makes Horror Find

Amanda Nighbert, a dietitian and fitness enthusiast, recently had the shock of her life after moving her son's bed and finding something very disgusting hiding under it. As a rule, parents might want to stay away from their children's bedrooms during their teenage years in order to avoid awkward discoveries, but Amanda broke that rule and came face-to-face with a pile of trash.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
CelebritiesPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser’s Wife Stuns in Sweet Pic With Hollywood Star Twin Sister

“My heart, my sister, my best friend.” The Yellowstone family is a gorgeous one, with Cynthia Hauser and her twin sister proving it daily. If you’ve seen the gloriously 90s Sweet Valley High TV show, then you know twins Cynthia Hauser and Brittany Daniel. The identical sisters rose to fame as part of the series, which aired from 1994 to 1998. Based on the classic book series of the same name, the show revolves around the Wakefield twins and their high school adventures in Sweet Valley, California.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
TV SeriesPosted by
US105

What Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ About?

Yellowstone prequel 1883 tells the origin story of the Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch, owned and operated in modern times by John Dutton (unless he died at the end of Season 3, which seems unlikely). For further details about the new Paramount+ show's plot, one must examine official releases for clues. A...
Public HealthTelegraph

It's official: fear has killed off our common sense

Like many people around the country, I awoke on Freedom Day feeling trapped. We were in a seaside town on the south coast, where many of the restaurants, cafes and shops had been forced to close due to the Pingdemic. Those that remained open displayed huge signs in their windows to let people know that “IT’S NOT OVER, PLEASE CONTINUE TO RESPECT SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK”. Luckily for them, we had decided to avoid going inside any buildings other than our self-catered apartment, scared that a moment in the local fudge shop would result in 10 days of quarantine. “I don’t know about you,” I remarked to my family as we crossed to the other side of the road to avoid a man who had started sneezing, “but I’ve never felt more free in my life.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy