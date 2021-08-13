Kyocera Showcases Customized Fine Ceramics for Oil & Gas Industry at Offshore Technology Conference
HOUSTON (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. A world leader in advanced ceramics for more than 60 years, Kyocera will showcase a wide range of customized Fine Ceramics designed specifically for the oil and gas industry at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, TX. Ceramics-based innovations on display include containment shells for magnetic pumps, frac buttons, mud pump liners, EMR sensors, plungers, valves, a new customized 3D printing service for cost-effective ceramic prototyping and more at booth #7456 during OTC 2021 August 16-19, a conference for energy professionals.www.chron.com
