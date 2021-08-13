Kyocera Showcases Customized Fine Ceramics for Oil & Gas Industry at Offshore Technology Conference

A connected workforce is a safer and better workforce, says Mark Thurgood. How can assisted reality wearables enhance safety for the oil and gas industry?. Despite the on-going efforts to make it safer, the oil & gas industry is a notoriously hazardous sector to work in. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from 2013 to 2017, 489 oil & gas extraction workers lost their lives on the job (Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries). With statistics such as these, ensuring that the best possible health and safety measures are in place is a significant consideration for companies operating in this space, and it’s imperative that these companies continue to bolster safety measures wherever possible.