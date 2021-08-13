Berrien County Now In High Category For COVID Transmission

Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties have moved into the High category for COVID-19 transmission. The CDC’s county by county map of the country now shows all three southwest Michigan counties in red. Counties in the High transmission category are those with new case rates of 100 or more per 100,000 people in the past seven days. It also means a percent positive rate of 10% or higher. The CDC recommends people in counties with high COVID rates to wear masks when in indoor public places.