Edwardsville Man Faces Aggravated Battery Involving Officer Charge, 4 In Alton Arrested, St. Louis Man Charged With Theft, Forgery

FOSTERBURG - Three were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday evening at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road in Fosterburg. All three victims were in one vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to an area hospital with what are reported "non-life-threatening" injuries by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and is expected to be released soon. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it is not yet identifying the crash victims or ages. The sheriff's Continue Reading