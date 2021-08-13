Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville Man Faces Aggravated Battery Involving Officer Charge, 4 In Alton Arrested, St. Louis Man Charged With Theft, Forgery

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 26, of the 800 block of Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly spit in the face of an Edwardsville police officer and possessed more than 15 grams of tramadol, a prescription pain reliever. Bail was set at $50,000. ALTON - Four people were charged Thursday with mob action for pushing two people down and punching them. Charged are Brooklyn T. Ellison, 21, of Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, MO
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#Aggravated Battery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
RiverBender.com

State Seeking To Get Suspected Drug Money From Alton Man

ALTON - Authorities have filed suit to retrieve $2,200 in suspected drug money from a man accused of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Charged is Darrell D. Booth, 32, who was the target of an undercover drug buy and who was restricted by an order of protection at the time he was arrested. Alton Police and federal drug agents raided his house in the 1000 block of Elliott Street on July 23. The suit became public on Monday. The suit was filed Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Police Respond To Report Of Shooting On Monday, No One Is Shot Or Injured, But Investigation Continues

ALTON - At 2:37 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, several Alton Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brookside Ave., for a report of a shooting. A short time later, Officers arrived on the scene and located the person who was reportedly shot, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "The person had not been shot and was not injured," Chief Pulido said. "The person reported that a white male in a smaller orange vehicle shot towards him then fled in a westerly direction. Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Law Enforcement Agencies Join Hands, Work Together For Several Arrests

EDWARDSVILLE - Several agencies joined hands and worked together for a large series of arrests recently. Below are head and shoulders photos and charges and the various individuals. In late July 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several shed burglaries outside the Worden area. In addition, several vehicle burglary reports in the region began to following along with reports of stolen vehicles and residential burglaries. Specifically, numerous other law enforcement Continue Reading
Calhoun County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Calhoun Sheriff Apprehends White Hall Man After High Speed Chase

HARDIN - Without a heroic effort by the North Calhoun Fire Department and Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington and a deputy, the outcome of a high-speed chase could have been considerably different, the sheriff said. The chase that ended in Kampsville started in Madison County, then continued into Jersey County and then Calhoun County. Christopher Raines of White Hall, age 40, faces multiple charges from the high-speed chase through multiple counties. The Joe Page Bridge in Hardin was temporarily Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Coroner's Office: Three Victims Named In Tragic Crash In Foster Township

MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying the Bethalto, Illinois, family that tragically lost their lives following a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, Foster Township, Illinois, on Friday, August 13, 2021. The victims are identified as: John A. Cafazza 55 YOA White/Male Bethalto, Illinois And Melissa R. Cafazza 52 YOA White/Female Bethalto, Illinois And Dominic J. Cafazza 12 YOA White/Male Betha Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Three Killed In Traffic Crash In Fosterburg

FOSTERBURG - Three were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday evening at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road in Fosterburg. All three victims were in one vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to an area hospital with what are reported "non-life-threatening" injuries by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and is expected to be released soon. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it is not yet identifying the crash victims or ages. The sheriff's Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Police Department Takes Applications For Fall CItizen's Academy

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is proud to announce that we are accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy and would like to extend an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers. The purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve. This academy gives Continue Reading
Bethalto, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Candlelight Vigil Set For Cafazza Family At 8 P.M. On August 15, 2021, At CM's Hauser Field

BETHALTO - A candlelight vigil has been organized for 8 p.m. Sunday at Civic Memorial High School's Hauser Field for the Cafazza family killed in a tragic accident on Friday night in Foster Township. The two-vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, Foster Township, Illinois on Friday, August 13, 2021. The victims are identified as: John A. Cafazza 55 YOA White/Male Bethalto, Illinois And Melissa R. Cafazza 52 YOA White/Female Bethalto, Illinois Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy