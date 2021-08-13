Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Will There be a Free Guy Sequel?

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Shawn Levy (‘Night at the Museum’), ‘Free Guy’ is a science fiction action-comedy film. It revolves around Guy, a non-playable character or NPC in an open-world video game called ‘Free City.’ According to the in-game storyline, Guy is a bank teller. One day, Guy suddenly realizes that he is inside a video game due to a program created by Millie. This sets Guy off on an incredible journey filled with adventure, danger, and romance.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Lil Rel Howery
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free City#Npc#Covid#Mouser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Rips On Sequels, So Would They Even Want To Do Free Guy 2? Here’s His Take

One of the hooks about Free Guy, at least according to the folks who made it, is that it’s a wholly original idea that isn’t based on an existing franchise or IP. And in an industry that’s overwhelmed by sequels, remakes, reboots and adaptations, Free Guy takes great pride in being unique… and likes to poke fun, in a very Ryan Reynolds way, at the abundance of familiarity on the film landscape. And yet, if Free Guy ends up being a success at the box office, you just know that Reynolds and his director, Shawn Levy, will be asked about Free Guy 2. So we got ahead of the curve, and their answers are in the video above.
MoviesPopculture

Ryan Reynolds Tweets Great News About Disney's Plans for 'Free Guy' Sequel

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy has not even finished its first weekend in theaters and the star already said a sequel could happen. Free Guy finally hit theaters on Friday after frequently being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. It reportedly grossed $10.5 million on its first full day in theaters and is expected to finish the weekend with about $26 million.
MoviesComicBook

Free Guy Star Lil Rel Howery Made Ryan Reynolds Crack Up While Filming

Free Guy is finally playing in theatres, and it is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score and a 95% audience score. In fact, due to the movie's success, Ryan Reynolds announced today that Disney is interested in making a sequel. Free Guy follows Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. In the movie, his best friend is another NPC named Buddy, who is played by Lil Rel Howery. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to chat with Howery, and the actor/comedian talked about working with Reynolds.
Video Gamesthecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Free Guy?

‘Free Guy‘ is an action-adventure film about Guy, a bank teller by profession who is actually a non-playable character in an open world video game. Guy becomes self-aware and tries to forge his own destiny. The film is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. If you are a fan of stylized action films with humor and heart, you will find ‘Free Guy’ extremely entertaining, and here’s where you can watch it online.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Hilarious Free Guy Scene Ryan Reynolds Improvised After The Movie Had Already Filmed

Free Guy is a hilarious and action-packed video game homage/satire that follows Ryan Reynolds as an NPC that becomes sentient and has to find a way to survive his game's impending deletion. The film plays around with video game tropes and, of course, shows off Ryan Reynolds’s comedic skills. Free Guy director Shawn Levy has nothing but praise for Reynolds, and he has explained how the actor improvised one of the funniest scenes after the movie had already finished filming.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Free Guy: Where to Watch Online? Ryan Reynolds 2021 Movie

Were you also waiting for another action-packed comedy movie? Then good news! Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy just hit the theatres and from what we hear, it’s an awesome watch! Excited to watch it? Here’s everything we know about the latest big-screen release Free Guy‘s cast, plot and the answer to the question you’ve probably been seeking: where to watch Free Guy online!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds confirms Free Guy sequel as movie posts strong debut

A Free Guy sequel looks to be going ahead, with Disney now officially wanting one thanks to its box office performance and critical reception. The lead star Ryan Reynolds announced the news via Twitter over the weekend saying: "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony.
Moviesthesuntimesnews.com

Watching Movies: Free Guy

“Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a mild-mannered bank teller whose life is cheerfully mundane. Every day he wears the same blue shirt, drinks the same generic coffee, makes the same jokes, and patiently endures bank robberies and crime sprees from people wearing special sunglasses. One day he meets a sunglasses woman named Molotov (Jodie Comer) who convinces him to try a pair of sunglasses on for himself. It turns out that Guy’s whole world is a thrilling video game called “Free City,” and the sunglasses people are players, most of whom are committing crimes to rack up points. Guy and all his friends, like security guard Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), are Non-Playable Characters, created to have no more than a few traits. But if there’s so little to Guy, then why is he developing feelings for Molotov?
MoviesGamespot

Free Guy Makes $51 Million Worldwide After First Weekend, Disney Wants A Sequel

Disney's Ryan Reynolds video game movie Free Guy outperformed expectations at the box office for its opening weekend, while Reynolds himself has said Disney wants a sequel. The box office numbers show that Free Guy made $28.4 million in North America this weekend and many millions more internationally to reach a global cumulative total of $51 million after its opening weekend.
MoviesBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Free Guy’ plays with video game tropes for fun

Ryan Reynolds plays a sweet but overlooked background video game character in the new release “Free Guy” now playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter and the Sunset Cinema in Jenkins. His character Guy is a “Non-Player Character,” or NPC in gamer lingo, who has an existential crisis. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy