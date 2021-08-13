Cancel
New York City, NY

New Yorkers diagnosed with HIV/AIDS could benefit from third COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Alex Spearman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for people with compromised or weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that organ transplant recipients, certain cancer patients and people diagnosed with HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) are among those who can get seriously ill from COVID-19.

