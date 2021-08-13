11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 13-15

The fair is back, but it won’t be here for much longer. It runs through Aug. 15, providing the Milwaukee community new delicious yet wild foods, fair favorites like crème puffs and funnel cakes, classic amusement rides and games and endless things to see. Head down to the fairgrounds to try some of this year’s Sporkie finalists like the Glazy Boy, take a ride on the Ferris wheel or take advantage of some prime shopping opportunities.