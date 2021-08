The initial wave of free agency is effectively over. Sure, deals have and will continue to go down for the next week or so, like Eric Paschall being shipped to Utah or the ever-expanding deal between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets to pair Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal up for the 2020-21 season, but most of the big names are off the board and the players left are competing for whatever cash is left on the table.