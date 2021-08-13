Cancel
Sundance Hit 'CODA' Is A Warm Coming-Of-Age Romance About The Child Of Deaf Parents

By Bob Mondello
NPR
 4 days ago

Audio will be available later today. A heartwarming family drama, 'CODA' — which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults" — won four awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival, including both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

