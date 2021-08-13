Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Yowie Group announces the launch of its latest surprise-inside collectible series, 'Animals with Superpowers.' Children will beam with excitement as they unwrap the brightly colored foil Yowie characters, devour sustainably sourced chocolate and open the egg to discover fascinating endangered species like the sunflower sea star, a dingo, a spotted hyena, and amur leopard.www.buffalonynews.net
