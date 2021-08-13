Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Animals with Superpowers" Series

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced a series of upcoming launches of branded cannabis products in the Commonwealth of Virginia, beginning with the debut of its brand, The Lab , in the form of .5g and .3g vaporizable cartridges. The Company is expected to launch the brand, Tasteology , beginning with its chewables line in the coming weeks. With Virginia set to start flower sales in late Q3 or early Q4, Jushi also plans to launch two of its flower brands, The Bank and Sèche , to help meet growing patient demands. Jushi's brands will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas , additional BEYOND / HELLO™ locations once opened, as well as at partner dispensaries across Virginia.