Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Former CIA Director Gen. Petraeus Discusses The Taliban's Resurgence In Afghanistan

By Audie Cornish
NPR
 4 days ago

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus, who commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan, about the resurgence of the Taliban in the country. After 20 years, American combat troops have all but left Afghanistan. Much of that time was spent training Afghan security forces to protect the country from extremists. But now as the fighters take city after city, the Taliban is poised to fill the void. Retired General David Petraeus is a former commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. He joins us now.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Cia Director#Cia#Npr#American#Afghans#Congress#Haqqani#Pakistani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deadline

Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped off “the Band-Aid”, dedicating his entire opening monologue to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the United States’ withdrawal from the country. “The U.S. has been there for 20 years. We spent $2 trillion. We trained a 300,000-man strong Afghan army, and the Taliban took it over in 10 days,” the late-night host summarized. “The country is in complete chaos.” Colbert then cut to a photograph of a military helicopter evacuating Kabul, which has drawn comparisons to one of U.S. military personnel making their exit during the Fall of Saigon. “Not a flattering...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
Foreign PolicyKSBW.com

Nancy Pelosi criticized for statement on Afghanistan, Taliban

In response to the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the United States withdrawal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement via Twitter that was not well-received. "The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action," the statement reads. "The...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
PoliticsNew York Post

Who are the Taliban and what are they planning?

The Taliban have seized control of Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was due to completely withdraw its troops after a 20-year military presence in the war-torn country. Chaotic scenes erupted after Taliban insurgents retook the capital, Kabul, on Sunday with thousands of panicked Afghans rushing to flee the...
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban fighters capture Black Hawk helicopters from US base in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters have posed next to US-made Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft seized from Afghanistan's military as the insurgents boasted of their rapid takeover of the country. As the fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, pro-Taliban social media accounts published footage of its forces examining brown-green camouflage Black Hawk aircraft.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden is blaming everyone but himself. But he’s the one who gave the Taliban a green light.

On Sep. 11, 2001, Americans literally fell from the sky — jumping from the top floors of the World Trade Center to escape the fires set by al-Qaeda and the Taliban regime that aided and abetted them. Today, almost two decades later, it is our Afghan allies who are falling from the sky — after clinging to the fuselage of a U.S. military aircraft taking off from the Kabul airport, in a desperate effort to escape the Taliban regime.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CIA analyst bashes MSNBC for supporting Biden's Afghanistan speech: 'I was appalled'

Former CIA analyst and MSNBC guest Matt Zeller criticized President Joe Biden’s speech on the ongoing Afghanistan crisis amid praise for it from the liberal network's hosts. Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Monday over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after Biden's troop withdrawal. Zeller appeared with hosts Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" to discuss the speech at length.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy