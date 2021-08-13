Former CIA Director Gen. Petraeus Discusses The Taliban's Resurgence In Afghanistan
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus, who commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan, about the resurgence of the Taliban in the country. After 20 years, American combat troops have all but left Afghanistan. Much of that time was spent training Afghan security forces to protect the country from extremists. But now as the fighters take city after city, the Taliban is poised to fill the void. Retired General David Petraeus is a former commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. He joins us now.www.npr.org
Comments / 0