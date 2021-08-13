Cancel
Chelsea Clinton Plans Full Year of 'She Persisted' Books

By Hillel Italie
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Clinton has a full schedule of books coming in 2022. The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing her popular “She Persisted” children's series with “She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference.” Chelsea Clinton will write the book, which honors Florence Nightingale, Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg among others, and Alexandra Boiger will provide illustrations.

