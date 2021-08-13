Chelsea Clinton Plans Full Year of ‘She Persisted' Books

Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday blamed social media platforms for allowing accounts that promote COVID-19 disinformation to “amplify” their false claims. “I blame the platforms for allowing, kind of, all of the disinformation, especially from the disinformation dozen, most of whom are still very active on the platforms, kind of permitting them to still, kind of, generate and amplify things that we know are not true,” Clinton said during an event that addressed the spread of vaccine misinformation hosted by the Clinton Foundation.