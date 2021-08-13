Cancel
Louisiana State

Retired teacher scores $1 million prize in Louisiana’s COVID vaccine lottery

By Tanasia Kenney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting the COVID-19 vaccine paid off big for one retired teacher in Louisiana. Janet Mann, 63, of Bossier City, scored the $1 million grand prize in the state’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery program, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday. Edwards called Mann to deliver the good news and thanked her for being one of more than 1.7 million Louisianans to get inoculated against the virus.

