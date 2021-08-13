Cancel
Afghan Education Minister Talks About Future Of Afghanistan

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 4 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rangina Hamidi, Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Education, about what its like in Kabul during the Taliban's latest military surge in the country.

www.npr.org

AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
WorldNPR

People In Afghanistan Face Uncertainty As The Taliban Take Over

In the past in Afghanistan, the Taliban have enforced a strict version of Sharia law. What is their plan this time around? CNN's Clarissa Ward is one of the few Western journalists in Kabul, and I asked her that question earlier today. Hi, Clarissa. CLARISSA WARD: Hi, Noel. KING: You...
WorldNPR

U.S. Media Groups Seek To Get Afghan Journalists Out Of Afghanistan

U.S. news organizations are facing two challenges in Afghanistan - how to get the news out and how to get Afghan journalists out. American media executives are desperately appealing to the Biden administration to help get their Afghan colleagues to safety. Here's NPR's David Folkenflik. DAVID FOLKENFLIK, BYLINE: I reached...
WorldNPR

What Kabul Looks Like 2 Days After The Taliban Took Control

"Kabul was a bit better compared to yesterday," said a journalist based in Afghanistan's capital city who sent a message to NPR on Tuesday. For the person's protection, we are not naming the journalist, who said there were signs suggesting a gradual return to some semblance of normalcy two days after the Taliban launched a lightning assault on Kabul, forcing out the U.S.-backed Afghan government.
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghan Foreign Minister, UN Special Representative discuss

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 4 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Tuesday discussed violation of human rights by Taliban in the country. They also discussed rising Taliban attacks on cities, and the group's crimes against humanity, Atmar also expressed...
Middle EastKULR8

Afghan official: Acting defense minister targeted in attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful explosion rocked an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital Tuesday in an attack that apparently targeted the country's acting defense minister. At least 10 people were wounded, a health official said. Several smaller explosions could be heard as well as small arms fire. It was...
Middle Easttucsonpost.com

Afghan Justice Minister accuses Taliban of war crimes

KABUL, Afghanistan, August 4 (ANI): Afghan Justice Minister Fazel Ahmad Manawi has accused the Taliban of war crimes, says the group is not committed to adhering to any international laws or humanitarian norms. Manawi on Monday said that all crimes against humanity committed by Taliban members should be assessed at...
Politicsdallassun.com

Afghan Foreign Minister speaks to Jaishankar

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar called on his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday to 'discuss convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan'. Taking to Twitter, Atmar said that United Nations and the international community must play a greater...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...

