Good Bones Q&A With Cast Member Cory Miller

By Megan Fernandez
indianapolismonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren E Laine’s retirement from Two Chicks and a Hammer, the Indianapolis renovation company whose work is documented on HGTV’s Good Bones, has meant a bigger role for project manager Cory Miller in Season 6. While Laine is still on the show, Miller has taken her place as the person who reviews blueprints with Two Chicks owner and show star Mina Hawk in each episode at her personal Carrara-marble kitchen island. Miller even starred as a client this season when Two Chicks renovated a house for him as a first-time homebuyer. We caught up with Miller to dish on all things Good Bones. (You can catch up on the season through our weekly recaps.)

