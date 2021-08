This summer veggie is well known for being quite versatile; you can turn it into homemade "zoodles," pizza, and even bread. Yet, beyond its culinary flexibility, it also induces some serious benefits on our health! From better digestion to fighting infection, this non-starchy vegetable is an all-star player for upping your nutrition game. Here's what to know about eating zucchini, and for even more healthy tips, be sure to read up on our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.