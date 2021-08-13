Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bodega Bay, CA

Five ways to get outside and active in Bodega Bay

Press Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor information on Pinnacle Gulch Access Trail, go to bit.ly/2VM9gyc Bodega Bay Kayak offers self-guided tours and by-the-hour kayak rentals. Call or text Bob Miller at 707-875-8899. bodegabaykayak.com Chanslor Ranch has horseback riding along Salmon Creek and South Salmon Creek Beach. Call 707-589-5040 or go to chanslorstables.com Bodega Bay Sport Fishing Center: call 707-875-3344 or go to bodegabaysportfishing.com Fish On Charters: call 707-875-2323 or 707-490-4067 or visit fishoncharter.net North Bay Charters: call 707-337-0608 or go to northbaycharters.com Hagemann Ranch: call 707-876-3217 or visit hagemannranch.com For the Bodega Head trail, take the East Shore Road exit off of Highway 1 and turn right on Bay Flat Road in a quarter-mile. Bay Flat Road turns into Westshore Road; take it for 3.3 miles, then veer left for the east trailhead parking area or right for the main parking area, the west trailhead parking area. The west trailhead parking area is mostly paved and wheelchair-accessible and connects with the paved portion of the trail.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bodega Bay, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Sport Fishing#Trout Pond#Bodega Bay Kayak#Bodega Head
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy