As COVID-19 surges, Austin live music venues scramble 'to make sure that the fall doesn't disappear’

Austin 360
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months after pandemic-battered music venues reopened, coronavirus cases are surging. Austin is back in Stage 5 restrictions, and there is a critical shortage of ICU beds in the area. In the past week, several large public events, including ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green, the grand opening celebration for Waterloo Park and Austin Pride’s parade and street party, have been canceled or postponed.

