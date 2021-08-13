OC prepares to start fall classes

As Odessa College approaches the beginning of fall classes on Aug. 23, the school will operate under the color code/level YELLOW Emergency Status Operations Protocol and will observe special business hours on Aug. 17.

At this time, fall 2021 classes will meet as scheduled, however, access to campus learning and support services are subject to change.

Odessa College will observe the special business hours to allow all employees to participate in a virtual Convocation via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The campus will then open for business at 9 a.m., a news release issued Friday said.

Effective August 13, 2021, OC transitioned to color code/level YELLOW of the Emergency Status Operations Protocol which is available on the Odessa College website at tinyurl.com/4xyf66mk. The level YELLOW indicates a moderate level of concern and the Operation Guidelines are as follows:

>> Follow governmental mandates or orders.

>> Implement safety guidelines as appropriate.

>> Make instructional modifications as appropriate.

>> Increase cleaning and sanitization.

>> Limit all internal/external events.

>> Limit travel for employees and students.

The release said Odessa College prioritizes the health and education of all of its students and employees and encourages them to get a STRONG and SMART start to fall 2021 by following these RECOMMENDED CDC guidelines:

>> Wear a mask.

>> Keep your social distance.

>> Wash your hands.

>> Sanitize your work and learning spaces.