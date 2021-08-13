Neil Bergquist: CEO at Coinme Explains How their Company Makes Bitcoin (BTC) Accessible for Everyone
We recently connected with Neil Bergquist, CEO at Coinme, a crypto firm that’s focused on serving retail investors. Coinme offers on-the-ground access to purchase/sell Bitcoin (BTC) with cash through the Coinstar and MoneyGram. During our conversation, Neil talked about what people should consider when looking at their cryptocurrency portfolios and how the industry can do a better job at educating consumers about cryptocurrency.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0