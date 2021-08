Dominion Wealth Management LLC has become an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), the firm announced in early July. “With this launch, Dominion aims to create a one-of-a-kind wealth management experience by providing unbiased financial advice, cutting-edge technology, and the widest range of investment options available to their clients,” officials stated in a news release, adding that the new designation will allow Dominion to provide “truly unbiased financial advice without the restrictions, sales quotas, and pressures placed on advisors by large, overseeing wirehouse (multi-branch national brokerage) firms.”