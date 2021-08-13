Cancel
Technology

Identify the best submissions to quote in minutes with AI

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderwriting excellence is the lynchpin to profitable growth in commercial lines. Digitally transforming paper-laden, manual submission intake processes is a priority as distribution partners and policyholders demand faster responses. With new market entrants threatening market share, carriers can no longer afford to let slow, error-prone, labour-intensive processes hamper growth. By...

