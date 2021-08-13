Alternative Credit Solution Provider FinScore Partners SB Finance to Enhance Credit Scoring Process in Philippines

Originally Posted On: Preserve Your Credit Score When Applying for a Loan | Slick Cash Loan. Your credit score is an indicator to lenders and landlords of how well you have handled your credit over the past few years. A number of issues can make your score drop, including problems that weren’t your fault, such as excessive medical debt. So, keeping your score as high as possible is crucial for landing both good properties and loans. The fact that inquiries on your credit report can drop your score is extremely frustrating, but you have another option.