Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Alternative Credit Solution Provider FinScore Partners SB Finance to Enhance Credit Scoring Process in Philippines

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo serve residents in the Philippines that don’t have an established financial history, consumer lending firm SB Finance has teamed up with FinScore to enhance its credit scoring process using alternative data. By leveraging FinScore’s Telco Credit Scoring solution, SB Finance can reliably predict the creditworthiness of borrowers and determine...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Consumer Credit#Credit History#Telco Credit Scoring#Sb Finance#Security Bank Corporation#Bank Of Ayudhya#Krungsri#Filipinos#Sim#The Telco Score#Ace Web#Portal#Api#Global Economics Awards#The Asset Triple A Awards#Finscore Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

National Bank of Bahrain Initiates Digital Banking Challenge

The Challenge is open to all Bahraini youth to develop new and creative solutions focused on NBB’s new digital banking app. In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives, the Challenge aims to contribute in “upskilling” Bahraini youth digital capabilities and enable them to explore various emerging tech trends. The challenge...
Credits & LoansKTEN.com

Preserve Your Credit Score When Applying for a Loan

Originally Posted On: Preserve Your Credit Score When Applying for a Loan | Slick Cash Loan. Your credit score is an indicator to lenders and landlords of how well you have handled your credit over the past few years. A number of issues can make your score drop, including problems that weren’t your fault, such as excessive medical debt. So, keeping your score as high as possible is crucial for landing both good properties and loans. The fact that inquiries on your credit report can drop your score is extremely frustrating, but you have another option.
Technologythepaypers.com

OCR Labs get accredited through the Trusted Digital Identity Framework

OCR Labs has been accredited through the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), which means customers who are using OCR Labs’ identity service across the private sector can trust that their identity information can be verified. OCR Labs provides a fully-automated remote identity verification and fraud detection service. It will save...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

ACI Worldwide Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Digital Payments Innovation

ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, today announced the winners of the 2021 ACI Innovation Awards. The awards recognize leading banks, financial intermediaries, merchants and billers around the world for their innovative use of ACI's digital payments portfolio. Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of ACI experts and industry analysts from Celent, Javelin Strategy & Research and Mercator Advisory Group.
Worldcoingeek.com

DBS Bank approved to offer digital currency services in Singapore

Singapore’s DBS Bank has been approved by local regulators to offer digital currency services in the country, via its brokerage arm, DBS Vickers. The move means the firm has been approved in principle from regulators to offer digital currency services to clients such as companies and asset managers. The authorization from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) comes under the provisions of the new Payment Services Act.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Firm Paytia Announces Partnership with Talkdesk

a payments provider that ensures secure transactions by phone, has partnered with Talkdesk, according to a note from the company. UK-based Paytia is on a mission to enable consumers to pay over the phone without fear of card theft or fraud. Paytia’s Secure Virtual Terminal will now be available in the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace.
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Credit Karma Money launches bill features aimed at helping users improve their credit scores

Credit Karma Money, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending and saving, today announced the launch of bill discovery, tracking and upcoming payment reminders. This is the first of many features designed to help members with Credit Karma Money Spend accounts stay on top of their bills, manage their cash flow and improve their credit scores. Credit Karma now has greater insight into members’ daily spending, their savings and their bill payment obligations. Combined, these features will bring Credit Karma one step closer to achieving its vision of autonomous finance.
Economythepaypers.com

BCB Group implements AML compliance technology through Napier

BCB Group, a crypto-dedicated provider of payments, business accounts, and trading services for the digital asset economy, has chosen Napier for its AI technology. BCB Group will use Napier’s Transaction Screening and Transaction Monitoring tools to flag any suspicious activity as it happens, and to support its ongoing commitment to leading the way with anti-money laundering compliance in the UK crypto market.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Community Banks Drive Innovation For SMBs With FinTech Collaboration

Small- to medium-sized business (SMB) banking has faced an uphill battle over the decades. Often viewed as too unprofitable to justify major investments, the SMB client has historically fallen somewhere between a consumer and corporate in the eyes of the traditional financial institution (FI). In recent years, this meant FinTechs...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Global Payments Fintech Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay for $441M in All-Cash Deal

(NYSE:PSFE), a specialized payments platform, reveals that it has entered an agreement to acquire SafetyPay for $441 million as part of an all-cash deal. SafetyPay is an established payments platform that allows digital commerce transactions through various Open Banking and electronic cash solutions, operating mainly in Latin America (LatAm) markets.
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Truevo launches ecommerce solution to help SMEs save on fees

UK-based fintech company Truevo has launched its new ecommerce payment solution ‘Truevo Account’. It aims to help SMEs save on transaction fees incurred whilst making the transition to doing business online more secure. The 3-in-1 end-to-end payment solution is meant to enable new and existing ecommerce businesses to accept, process, and manage payments online. The Truevo Account also comes with a free debit card that enables customers to save the more they spend with a monthly fee rebate.
New York City, NYfinextra.com

Credit Card capital utilization, a significant factor in deciding credit score - Time to look beyond

Capital utilization plays a major role in deciding the credit score. The long running practice, which needs a serious look so that it plays a balanced role among deciding credit rating and reducing credit card payment fraud and ever increasing NPA on credit card loan and payment default. Traditionally 20-30% of capital utilization of a credit card is considered a good financial practice and credit card users, whose credit utilization falls in the above-mentioned bracket usually fall in the right bracket of credit scoring method - means higher credit score. Normally a higher credit score increases chances of getting loans approved in the future. On the other hand, the remaining unutilized capital amount of the credit card is a major factor in contributing the yearly increment of the credit card fraud amount.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

US Bank Brings FinTech Collaboration To The Next Level With Bento Buy

Financial institutions continue to embrace collaborations and integrations with FinTechs, but this week, U.S. Bank elevated that strategy with its FinTech acquisition. Plus, Brazil takes its next steps in open banking, and more bank-FinTech tie-ups emerge. U.S. Bank Acquires Bento Technologies. As more financial institutions embrace the opportunity to collaborate...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Lender OneBlinc Intros Mastercard For The Underbanked

The FinTech lending startup OneBlinc is introducing a checking account and debit Mastercard to help people who are unbanked and underbanked to better manage their finances, the company said in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 17). “We want to make access to the latest financial technology more democratized, especially...
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

PayU Subsidiary Red Dot Payment Receives, Visa, Mastercard Licenses

this week announced its controlled company Red Dot Payment, a Southeast Asia-focused online payment solutions provider, has received direct acquiring licenses and connectivity to Visa and Mastercard. The expansion of PayU’s offering in South East Asia with Red Dot Payment’s direct credit card acquiring license opens up new opportunities...
Stamford, CTHartford Business

Walgreens partners with Stamford-based Synchrony to launch credit card program

Walgreens is launching a new credit card program in partnership with Stamford-based Synchrony Bank, which will issue the cards. The new myWalgreens Credit Card program will include a myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card, according to Walgreens. Customers with the cards will receive rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens retail stores and Walgreens.com.
Businessthepaypers.com

Azentio to acquire software assets from Path Solutions

Azentio Software, a Singapore-based software products business, has announced a binding agreement to acquire certain software assets from Path Solutions. These assets include the flagship products iMAL, iSHRAQ, Path Digital and Path Analytics. Path Solutions is a provider of core banking software. The transaction is contingent on obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will strengthen Azentio’s banking portfolio by adding complimentary core banking software capabilities and a full spectrum of next generation solutions focused on Islamic banks and financial institutions.
crowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech iwoca Says Embedded Finance Is Vital to SME Recovery Post COVID

New data from European Fintech iwoca, one of the largest small business lenders, reveals how embedded finance will play a key role for SMEs as they try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Timely insights “bring to life” the wide-ranging benefits of embedded finance, according to iwoca which notes that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy