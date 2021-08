Electronic Arts and DICE have released “Exodus,” a short film providing a closer look at what started the No-Pat Civil War in Battlefield™ 2042 as well as introducing its rich cast of playable No-Pat characters known as Specialists. Most notably, “Exodus” reintroduces an old friend for fans of the series with Battlefield 4’s Kimble “Irish” Graves, played by Michael K. Williams, returning to 2042 as a playable No-Pat Specialist. Exodus also introduces the mysterious “Oz,” who clashes with Irish over the future of the No-Pats and sows the seeds of conflict. The narrative will continue to evolve over time as more Specialists join the conflict, each with their own story to tell, and pull players deeper into the world and lore of Battlefield 2042.