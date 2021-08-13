Cancel
Catalyst Bike Race Series Is Coming To Touch Of Nature This Fall.

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mountain bike race series is coming to Touch of Nature’s multi-use trail this fall. SIU’s Touch of Nature opened their multi-use trail in May and this fall their hosting the Catalyst Bike Race series. There'll be divisions for all ages and experience levels with races being one to...

news.wsiu.org

#Race#Mountain Bike#Siu
