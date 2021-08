Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said on Thursday that she plans to keep having private security while still calling for defunding the police. During an interview on CBS News’ streaming service, CBSN, co-anchor Vladimir Duthiers asked Bush, “You faced some criticism in recent weeks over your push to defund the police. Campaign records show that you spent roughly $70,000 on private security. Critics say that move is hypocritical. What’s your response to those critics?”