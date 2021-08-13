Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Toddler fatally shoots mother during work-related Zoom call, Florida police say

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSDCp_0bR4gNQ900

A Florida mother was killed when her young child accidentally discharged an unsecured firearm while the woman was participating in a work-related Zoom call, authorities said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs on Wednesday, police said, after someone on the call heard a loud noise and saw 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fall backwards.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to save Lynn's life, but she was pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

According to investigators one of Lynn's two young children shot her with an unsecured and loaded gun.

"To anyone and everyone tuning into this story, if you own a firearm, please keep it locked and secured," Officer Roberto Ruiz Jr., an Altamonte Springs police spokesman, said at a news conference. "Incidents like this could be avoided."

16-year-old boy arrested after Shoe Palace employee fatally shot outside Fairfax store

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Shoe Palace employee in the Fairfax District, police said.

Authorities say the father owns the gun. Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are appropriate for the father.

Relatives are now caring for the children.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 17

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Toddler#Shoe Palace#The Cnn Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 17

Community Policy