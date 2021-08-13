Cancel
New York City, NY

City unveils plan for 600 new apartments, Afro-Latin Music Center in East Harlem

Cover picture for the articleThe city has unveiled a plan for 600 new apartments along with an Afro-Latin Music and Arts Center and an upgraded community center in East Harlem. The project is one of the first major developments since the rezoning of East Harlem rezoning and, according to HPD Commissioner Louise Carroll, delivers on significant commitments in the East Harlem Neighborhood Plan for affordable housing, education, and workforce training investments.

