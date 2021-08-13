Man in custody after standoff with police in Rockland

ROCKLAND — A man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody after a brief standoff with police in Rockland. State police said members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section attempted to a stop a vehicle with the man inside in Bridgewater at about 12:23 p.m., but the vehicle fled. The man fled up Route 24 northbound, exited the highway at Route 104 in Bridgewater, looped over and entered Route 24 southbound, state police said. When the vehicle exited 24 at Interstate 495, pursuing troopers lost sight of it.