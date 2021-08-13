Factoreal's newest feature is the next-level addition to a true all-in-one customer engagement suite

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is upon us and one of the most anticipated devices expected to receive an announcement, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, is now official. Effectively serving as a follow-up to Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Buds 2 keeps its predecessor’s bean-like shape. Complete with a protrusion housing the speaker grille and wrapped in an earbud tip. But this year’s model doesn’t just repeat that design language either. It builds on it with a rounder, smoother aesthetic meant to be more comfortable than ever.