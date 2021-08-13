Cancel
U.S. State Department Is Still Hoping For Diplomatic Talks To Work With The Taliban

By Audie Cornish
WFAE
 4 days ago

This week's massive gains by the Taliban across Afghanistan now have the Biden administration carrying out emergency preparations at the embassy in Kabul. That's according to a memo obtained by NPR. Nearly 3,000 U.S. troops are being sent in to provide security at the embassy and help evacuate. And U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price says processing the thousands of special immigrant visas to get Afghans out of the country is also a top priority.

