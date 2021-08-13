Cancel
Chittenden County, VT

Pets with Potential: Meet Rollie & Ollie

By Kayla Martin
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weeks Pets with Potential are Rollie & Ollie, a pair of two-year-old twin male cats. These two boys sure are a dynamic duo. They love to play together, eat snacks together, and even look like each other. One is a little more adventurous, while the other is a little more by the book, just like many human siblings. If you’d like to learn more about these two peas in a pod, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

