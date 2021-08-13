Cancel
Athens County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Meigs; Washington The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia North central Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Southwestern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rutland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pomeroy, Coolville, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, New Haven, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Syracuse, Hartford City, Cheshire, Lakin, Belleville, Reedsville, Darwin, Harrisonville, Dexter, Kyger and Salem Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

