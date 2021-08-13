California's Top Wine Label Manufacturer Vintage 99 Opens New Facility in Santa Rosa To Serve Wine Community

Royal Princess 2020 Rose, Russian River Valley will be First-to-Market in World’s First Single-Serve Packaging System Designed for Premium Wines. (Napa, Calif.—August 16, 2021)—Vintner David Green and Winemaker Maayan Koschitzky of Royal Prince Wines today announced they will debut the first single-serve wines in Quartino® by govino with their 2020 Royal Princess Rose, Russian River Valley in mid-August 2021. Since the launch of Royal Prince Wines, Green and Koschitzky have emphasized the “democratization of deliciousness,” with the goal of making wines that massively overdeliver for the price. The shatterproof Quartino is designed to reenact a premium wine by-the-glass experience in any setting—from the beach to baseball games—and it’s uniquely aligned with Royal Prince’s goals of delivering elite wines at everyday prices. The Royal Princess Rose is the very first wine packaged in Quartino, and Royal Prince Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay will be the next wines to be released in Quartino in late fall 2021.