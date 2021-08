The keyboard has come a long way from being an ill advised device to store crumbs and drinks in over the past few years, now different form factors, keycaps, switches and RGBs now being offered by companies and eagerly hunted for by consumers. This has led to race for manufacturers to find new and interesting features to add to their products to convince buyers to chose their models. Hexgears have come up with something for their Gemini Dusk and Dawn models, open source firmware and a GitHub repository to gather all the various customization customers have created.