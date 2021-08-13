Cancel
Latest extension of Trevor Bauer’s leave could create an issue for Rob Manfred

By BILL SHAIKIN
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Rob Manfred could be on the clock. The commissioner's office and the players' union agreed Friday to extend Trevor Bauer's leave from the Dodgers through Aug. 20. By that date, a judge could have issued a ruling in the only legal proceeding currently facing Bauer. That could force Manfred to decide whether to suspend Bauer for alleged sexual assault before the Los Angeles County district attorney's office decides whether to charge him with a crime.

