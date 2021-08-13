Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Broward Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco Clarifies Number Of Teachers Who Recently Died From COVID

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owUMu_0bR4eBtr00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco told CBS4 she had made a mistake announcing Thursday that 3 Broward County teachers and a teacher’s aide had died.

She said it was only two elementary school teachers and the aide, none of whom were vaccinated.

“The 4th person who was reported to me as a high school teacher, we finally got her name, not any kind of staff of Broward County Schools,” said Fusco.

Fusco told CBS4 News she was confused because this 4th person, a Broward County public school graduate and county worker was so active in the community.

“Trust me, she’s a different type of educator in Broward. That’s why it’s a mistake that I thought she was a high school teacher,” added Fusco.

Still, Broward County lost 3 educators and a devoted community member, all in their late 40s, within a 24-hour-period from Tuesday to Wednesday, less than one week before that start of school.

On Friday, a cloud hangs over Pinewood Elementary, where one teacher worked.
That teacher was identified as Janice Wright. She was 48 and unvaccinated.

The other teacher and aide both worked at Dillard Elementary. The teacher was identified as Katina Jones and the teacher’s aide as Yolonda Hudson Williams, both 49, both unvaccinated.

Both school principals are said to be devastated.

“The BTU is very concerned about what happened. Right now, another teacher is in ICU as well,” said Liliana Ruido, with the Broward Teachers Union Diversity Membership Outreach.

The teacher who worked here was married. CBS4 learned her husband was vaccinated. She was not. He’s currently sick with COVID-19 .

Students return to Broward schools on Wednesday, August 18.

Comments / 17

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Pinewood, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Broward County, FL
Health
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Teachers#Broward Teacher S Union#Cbsmiami#Broward County Schools#Cbs4 News#Pinewood Elementary#Dillard Elementary#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

MASKS NOW MANDATORY, No Opt-Out, In Palm Beach County Schools

Palm Beach County School Board Disregards Governor Ron DeSantis, Masks Mandatory Starting Monday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All students in the Palm Bech County School District will be required to wear masks starting Monday. The ability to “opt out” with a parent’s note […] The article MASKS NOW MANDATORY, No Opt-Out, In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Biden steps in as Florida’s largest school districts defy state mask order

Mask mandates again dominated discussion in Florida’s schooling world. A day after the State Board of Education threatened two districts over their mandates without universal opt-out provisions, three more of Florida’s three largest districts adopted such rules. Officials argued their moves were not about politics, but about pandemic health safety. Next up, a court case at 2 p.m. today will look into whether a parent lawsuit against the governor’s order on masks should be dismissed. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Florida StateMSNBC

Fla. gives school districts 48 hours to end COVID mask protections

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) created a policy that seemed surprisingly hostile toward the public's interests: no matter how severe the COVID-19 crisis in the Sunshine State became, local school districts could not require mask protections. Those who prioritized public health over the Republican's political agenda would be sanctioned. Education...
Gwinnett County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Beloved Gwinnett science teacher dies from COVID-19

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A beloved Gwinnett County science teacher has died due to complications from COVID-19. Janet Bruce was just 50 years old. She died one week ago, just two weeks after being checked into the hospital. Her niece said Bruce worked at Grayson High School for the last...
Tennessee StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Tennessee elementary school teacher dies of COVID-19 complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Co-workers and family members are mourning the loss of a second-grade teacher in Tennessee who died following COVID-19 complications. Friends and those working with the school system identified the Riverwood Elementary School teacher as Ashley Leatherwood. “She was very supportive, outgoing, she was very smart,” Robert Payne...
Educationusf.edu

Former Broward Schools Teacher Teaches Critical Race Theory — Free Of Scrutiny From State Law

This back-to-school season comes with a vast number of challenges for students and teachers. With the pandemic raging on, school boards are forced to reassess their re-entry plans. But after an unprecedented year of social discourse regarding race relations and gender politics, many schools are also responsible for making sure that their curriculum meets new, stricter guidelines.
Florida Statefox13news.com

20 bus drivers quit during first week of school in one Florida county

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Many of Florida’s largest school districts are finding it difficult because of the pandemic to hire enough bus drivers, with some using managers and other stop-gap measures to get students to class as the new school year begins. The Associated Press contacted most of the state's...
Florida Statecbslocal.com

Facing South Florida: COVID Mask Mandate Controversy

Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour to the escalating controversy surrounding mask mandates in our schools. The latest salvo fired by the Florida Board of Education at Broward County, giving them a deadline to comply or face financial repercussions. Miami-Dade County earlier this week defied the governor’s order and...

Comments / 17

Community Policy