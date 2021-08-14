Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County NY needs input on programming
Every year, when it’s time to start planning programming at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County, we want to ensure that we are bringing you programs that help you farm, garden, grow and live better. Our Ag Education Team, with the support of our SNAP-Ed nutrition partners and our Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team can offer you a lot of good choices but first we need to know what those choices should be!www.uticaod.com
