Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NY

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County NY needs input on programming

Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, when it’s time to start planning programming at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County, we want to ensure that we are bringing you programs that help you farm, garden, grow and live better. Our Ag Education Team, with the support of our SNAP-Ed nutrition partners and our Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team can offer you a lot of good choices but first we need to know what those choices should be!

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, NY
Government
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook At Ccemadison#Aa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy