A man who drove northbound in the southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Kittery crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer and died early Thursday morning. Maine state police officials said Caleb Ewing, 29, of Caribou allegedly got onto the wrong side of the highway around 12:35 a.m. and struck the side of the tractor trailer heading south at the Wilson Road overpass with a load of bottled water. The driver of the truck, Joshua Stone, 46, of Auburn took "evasive action" when he spotted Ewing but could not avoid him, according to police.