Intermountain hospital ICUs at 102% capacity

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Eddie Stenehjem said their hospital intensive care units are at 102% capacity. He said the highest number the hospital is usually comfortable with is around 85%.

“We’re in a pretty dire strait right now,” he said. “I’m worried. I’m worried about our caregivers, I’m worried about their mental well-being. … It’s a pretty trying time in the hospital.”

He said there is a potential chance “elective” surgeries could be postponed.

“Everything is back on the table again,” he said, referring to the struggles early on in the pandemic.

The Utah Department of Health announced 897 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four deaths. The rolling seven-day average for new cases in the state is now 844.

According to the latest numbers , 58% of vaccine-eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated. That figure is 81% in Summit County.

However, new cases in Summit County have increased 51% in the last two weeks. In that same time frame, hospitalizations have risen 32%.

Nearby, Uinta County in Wyoming has seen cases rise as much as 126% in the last 14 days.

“We really need to get this under control before we’re in that winter season. We can’t sustain the stress on our healthcare environment that long,” Stenehjem said.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County Council overturned a health department mandate that would have required students K-6 to wear masks indoors at school. There are currently no mask mandates in place for Park City and Summit County schools as the first day approaches next week.

The Utah Department of Health is recommending all K-12 students wear masks indoors during the upcoming school year.

However, due to Utah House Bill 1007 , schools cannot enact mask requirements .

Only county health departments can issue mask mandates. School districts and the Utah Board of Education do not have the power to do so.

The State Legislature also still holds the ultimate ability to cancel any county’s mask requirement.

