Ouch, Venom’s Tom Hardy Got Seriously Injured After Debuting As Eddie Brock

Soon Tom Hardy’s Venom growl will return to theaters, and then, finally, nature can begin to heal. Sony has put out the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to 2018’s very funny superhero movie–slash–human-parasite romantic comedy, and just as one may have hoped, things seem goofier than ever. The trailer has Hardy’s Eddie Brock, a rough-and-tumble reporter turned host for superpower-granting black space goo, adjusting to life with Venom in San Francisco, which will soon be thrown off by some sort of evil stratagem enacted by Woody Harrelson, an imprisoned killer named Cletus Kasady, who’s the host of his own parasite, Carnage, and also has a wild wig. Meanwhile, Naomie Harris also seems possessed by something bad, while Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Michelle Williams is engaged, surprise! (Ah, art imitates life!) CGI king Andy Serkis directed the film, which has a screenplay by Kelly Marcel and a story by Marcel & Tom Hardy, a true multi-hyphenate. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will let itself into theaters on September 24.