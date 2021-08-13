Ouch, Venom’s Tom Hardy Got Seriously Injured After Debuting As Eddie Brock
Doing superhero films isn’t for the light-hearted. Oftentimes, it involves the actor or actress having to train for months in preparation for the intense action scenes. Even with all the training in the world, accidents, close calls and injuries are bound to happen from time to time. And Venom star Tom Hardy was no exception to this downfall. An incident in the first film led to Hardy suffering a severe injury while performing one scene.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0