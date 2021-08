On Thursday August 12, the Census bureau released the final redistricting data from the 2020 census. What that count tells us about the current size and distribution of the American population has already been skewed by the political manipulation of Wilbur Ross, Steve Bannon, and others, but the new data about the changing density of population and its racial and ethnic makeup across neighborhoods is providing the information that will drive a whole new wave of gerrymandering across the country.