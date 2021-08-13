Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Oklahoma A strong, cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Oklahoma, northwestern Cleveland and east central Canadian Counties through 400 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms over Oklahoma City. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Wiley Post Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Del City, OK
City
Mustang, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Lake Aluma, OK
City
Nichols Hills, OK
City
Smith Village, OK
County
Cleveland County, OK
City
Bethany, OK
City
Warr Acres, OK
City
Forest Park, OK
City
Woodlawn Park, OK
City
Midwest City, OK
City
Yukon, OK
County
Canadian County, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Canadian, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Tinker Air Force Base#Capitol#Wiley Post Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy