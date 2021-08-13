Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Oklahoma A strong, cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Oklahoma, northwestern Cleveland and east central Canadian Counties through 400 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms over Oklahoma City. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Wiley Post Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH