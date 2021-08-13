Cancel
Environment

3 KC metro counties could receive federal aid

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Three Kansas City metro counties are among those that could receive federal assistance following severe storms and flooding earlier this summer.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested on Friday a major-disaster declaration, which would aid Ray, Caldwell and Clinton counties, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the weather events that took place from June 19 through July 1.

Parson said in a news release that the state suffered nearly $7.3 million in infrastructural damages.

Other counties included in the request are: Andrew, Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, and Saline.

