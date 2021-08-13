After a week that saw National Weather Service issue 45 thunderstorm and tornado warnings for the area, weekend will be cooler and sunnier

Wind whips up the hair of a person hanging out at Buckingham Fountain as dark clouds precede heavy rain in downtown Chicago on Aug. 10, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

After four days of hot, stormy weather conditions, the Chicago area Friday saw sunny summer skies and slightly cooler temperatures that were expected to stick around for the weekend.

For the first time since last weekend, storm clouds and rain were not on tap for Friday and this weekend.

Friday’s high of 84 with mostly sunny skies was a welcome change after days of severe weather warnings and hot, humid conditions across the area. The milder conditions were expected to be here to stay with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, sunny skies and pleasant nights Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s Chicago office issued a combined 45 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings from Monday through Thursday. That included the 13 tornado warnings, all of which were issued Monday as well as two severe thunderstorm warnings that day. There were 11 severe thunderstorm warnings issued Tuesday, 13 on Wednesday and six on Thursday.

An additional seven marine warnings were issued this week for boaters on Lake Michigan, and a flash flood warning was in place for Ford County in the Gibson City area Thursday. About 9 inches of rain were recorded in Gibson City.

The four-day severe weather streak this week was similar to a four-day streak in May 2004 when 51 warnings were issued by the Chicago office from May 20 through May 23. In 2008, there were 59 severe weather warnings issued from June 3 to June 8. Another six-day stretch occurred in summer 2003 with 57 warnings.

2021 is already tied with 2015 for fourth place for the most tornado warnings in a calendar year since 1986 with 36 warnings issued, according to the Chicago weather office. There were 37 tornado warnings issued in 2008, 42 in 2003 and 59 in 2004.

