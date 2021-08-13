Special Weather Statement issued for Hocking by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hocking A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN HOCKING COUNTY THROUGH 445 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported near Logan, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Logan, Nelsonville, Murray City, Enterprise, Ilesboro, Union Furnace, Haydenville, Lake Logan State Park, Oreville and Carbon Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH